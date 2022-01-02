The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kellen Moore News

Kellen Moore makes his debut as the Cowboys offensive coordinatorARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is reportedly set to interview for an NFL head coaching job next week.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys OC is set to interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job.

Moore will reportedly virtually interview for the job, per Pelissero.

Moore is one of several notable candidates for the job.

“Tying his first HC job to dumpster fire of an org with Baalke would be the biggest mistake of his life,” one fan tweeted.

“I’m starting to feel like Doug would be hired already if he was their guy,” another fan added on Twitter.

“As I’ve said: Kellen is most likely to go. It makes sense cuz he hasn’t had a HC gig before. Just accept it and if it doesn’t happen, great,” one fan added.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is also expected to be a candidate, though he won’t be interviewing until after the season.

The Cowboys are set to kick off against the Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

