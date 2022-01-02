NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kellen Moore News

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is reportedly set to interview for an NFL head coaching job next week.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys OC is set to interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job.

Moore will reportedly virtually interview for the job, per Pelissero.

#Cowboys OC Kellen Moore is expected to interview virtually for the #Jaguars’ head coaching job late next week, per source. As @RapSheet reported here, #Bucs DC Todd Bowles will also do an early virtual interview. Jacksonville interviewed Doug Pederson in-person on Thursday. https://t.co/gQWyqiUl1L — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 2, 2022

Moore is one of several notable candidates for the job.

“Tying his first HC job to dumpster fire of an org with Baalke would be the biggest mistake of his life,” one fan tweeted.

“I’m starting to feel like Doug would be hired already if he was their guy,” another fan added on Twitter.

“As I’ve said: Kellen is most likely to go. It makes sense cuz he hasn’t had a HC gig before. Just accept it and if it doesn’t happen, great,” one fan added.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is also expected to be a candidate, though he won’t be interviewing until after the season.

A source said Dan Quinn will decline an interview with the Jaguars at this time. His focus is on Cowboys right now. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) December 29, 2021

The Cowboys are set to kick off against the Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. E.T.