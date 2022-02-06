The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kellen Moore News

Kellen Moore makes his debut as the Cowboys offensive coordinatorARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Brian Flores out. Mike McDaniel in?

On Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Miami Dolphins are closing in on a deal to make the 49ers offensive coordinator their head coach over Dallas’ Kellen Moore.

The NFL world had… mixed reactions.

So it does now appear that the Cowboys will hang onto both Quinn and Moore as coordinators,” tweeted KCEN Sports’ Matt Lively.

“Miami Dolphins did something right for once?!?!” asked one user.

“Phew,” another said regarding Miami’s choice to pass on Kellen Moore.

“I like it. I hope I don’t regret this tweet in 3 years,” one fan said.

“Should of took Moore I don’t want him back,” a disappointed Cowboys fan replied.

Bummed out the Dolphins didn’t go after Kellen Moore, but they landed an incredible new HC,” said another fan. “My new favorite hire this cycle.”

It looks like a new beginning in Miami. And more of the same in Dallas.

