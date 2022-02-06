NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kellen Moore News

Brian Flores out. Mike McDaniel in?

On Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Miami Dolphins are closing in on a deal to make the 49ers offensive coordinator their head coach over Dallas’ Kellen Moore.

Miami was down to two finalists and they pick McDaniel over #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore. https://t.co/4KcoxHtHh8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2022

The NFL world had… mixed reactions.

“So it does now appear that the Cowboys will hang onto both Quinn and Moore as coordinators,” tweeted KCEN Sports’ Matt Lively.

So it does now appear that the #Cowboys will hang onto both Quinn and Moore as coordinators https://t.co/xVOVqPjqiN — Matt Lively (@mattblively) February 6, 2022

“Miami Dolphins did something right for once?!?!” asked one user.

Miami Dolphins did something right for once?!?! https://t.co/CtKcWpf2lV pic.twitter.com/TZrFEqmU8Y — Bobby, No Flay (@JBeans_15) February 6, 2022

“Phew,” another said regarding Miami’s choice to pass on Kellen Moore.

“I like it. I hope I don’t regret this tweet in 3 years,” one fan said.

I like it. I hope I don’t regret this tweet in 3 years. https://t.co/6SaaCYjuiP — Tone Toto (@tonelantern) February 6, 2022

“Should of took Moore I don’t want him back,” a disappointed Cowboys fan replied.

Should of took Moore I don’t want him back https://t.co/5WG2quFB6O — disappointed cowboys fan (@_Jericho_s) February 6, 2022

“Bummed out the Dolphins didn’t go after Kellen Moore, but they landed an incredible new HC,” said another fan. “My new favorite hire this cycle.”

Bummed out the #Dolphins didn’t go after Moore, but they landed an incredible new HC. My new favorite hire this cycle. https://t.co/OqXByuJyHC — paul (@PaulSilanoJr) February 6, 2022

It looks like a new beginning in Miami. And more of the same in Dallas.