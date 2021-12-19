NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Lamar Jackson News

For most of the week, it’s looked like Lamar Jackson would be unable to play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, as the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is dealing with an ankle injury.

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has been the projected starter at quarterback on Sunday, facing Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Don’t rule out Jackson just yet, though.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Sunday morning, the Ravens are holding out hope that Jackson can play.

“Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson is dealing with a bone bruise in his ankle, not an ankle sprain, per source. Jackson never has missed an NFL game during his four-year career due to injury; he has missed two due to illness,” he reports.

“Earlier in the week, the Ravens did not expect Lamar Jackson to be able to play Sunday, and he still might have a tough time doing it, per sources. But Jackson was moving around better in practice this weekend, raising some hopes – however unlikely – he could make it back.”

Earlier in the week, the Ravens did not expect Lamar Jackson to be able to play Sunday, and he still might have a tough time doing it, per sources. But Jackson was moving around better in practice this weekend, raising some hopes – however unlikely – he could make it back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2021

Stay tuned…

“If there is ANY question about Jackson’s health, the #Ravens should hold him out. Today is NOT the day to force it. Baltimore’s likely path to the playoffs is through winning the AFC North. Next week’s game against the #Bengals is significantly more important,” one fan tweeted.

“As much as I love LJ and want him to play….. Sit this man and let that ankle heal. That man has a bright future don’t ruin it,” another fan tweeted.

“So you’re saying there’s a chance,” one fan added.

The Ravens and the Packers are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.