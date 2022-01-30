The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Las Vegas Raiders News

NFL: DEC 12 Raiders at ChiefsKANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders may have tipped their hand as to the direction the franchise is going. On Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared that Vegas is set to hire Patriots de-facto GM Dave Ziegler as their newest general manager.

“The Raiders are expected to hire Patriots de facto GM Dave Ziegler as their new GM,” Rapoport tweeted. Noting, “He was key in New England’s fast turnaround, now turns his attention to Las Vegas. The next step is slated to be the hire of Josh McDaniels as head coach.”

There have been rumblings of late that the Raiders could build around a Patriots pairing of Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels. The NFL world was set ablaze by the news.

“Great Hire right there,” replied Chargers All-Pro corner Chris Harris Jr. “Love Dave Z one of the guys that helped me get in the league.”

“Raiders are going with the Patriots way,” tweeted The Athletic’s Vic Tafur.

“Dodds was in play here. Looks like Colts will keep the front office together at least through the draft,” added Colts insider Joel A. Erickson.

“It’s not a surprise, but Dave Ziegler is a big loss for the Patriots,” said Pats reporter Mark Daniels. “He replaced Nick Caserio and played a big role in a great draft class and free agent class for the Pats.”

“GM incoming w/ HC to follow,” commented Raiders podcast host “Your Boy Q.”

A new era for the Raiders in Vegas.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.