New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as a rookie this season.

Apparently, those are Pro Bowl numbers.

On Sunday, the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback was named to the Pro Bowl as an alternate quarterback.

#Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones has been named to the Pro Bowl as an alternate. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 30, 2022

Jones was the best of the rookie quarterbacks this season, but this is another bullet point in the “you shouldn’t use Pro Bowls as a legacy argument” narrative.

“Get rid of the Pro Bowl. It sucks,” one fan said bluntly.

“This is why you can’t really take the Pro Bowl as gospel,” another fan pointed out.

“They must have been hurting for QBs,” another fan said.

Jones makes the Pro Bowl after other quarterbacks dropped out, including Bills star Josh Allen.

Josh Allen won’t be playing as a Pro Bowl alternate QB. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/bNwzhdk8wR — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 27, 2022

The 2022 Pro Bowl is set for next Sunday, February 6.