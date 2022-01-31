The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Mac Jones News

New England Patriots v Buffalo BillsORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots reacts before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as a rookie this season.

Apparently, those are Pro Bowl numbers.

On Sunday, the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback was named to the Pro Bowl as an alternate quarterback.

Jones was the best of the rookie quarterbacks this season, but this is another bullet point in the “you shouldn’t use Pro Bowls as a legacy argument” narrative.

“Get rid of the Pro Bowl. It sucks,” one fan said bluntly.

“This is why you can’t really take the Pro Bowl as gospel,” another fan pointed out.

“They must have been hurting for QBs,” another fan said.

Jones makes the Pro Bowl after other quarterbacks dropped out, including Bills star Josh Allen.

The 2022 Pro Bowl is set for next Sunday, February 6.

