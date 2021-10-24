NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Major Trade Rumors

The NFL trade deadline is approaching fast.

The league’s trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. E.T. It could be a pretty eventful trade deadline, especially if the Houston Texans decide to trade star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson has been on the trading block for months. However, due to his legal situation – he’s been accused of sexual misconduct by several women – he’s remained sidelined. That could change in the coming days, though.

The Miami Dolphins have been linked to Watson for a while. It sounds like the Texans will pull the trigger on a Watson trade if they get their asking price.

From @NFLGameDay: What's the latest on #Texans QB Deshaun Watson as the trade deadline looms? pic.twitter.com/i2CSsJpFoa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2021

Watson is not the only notable player on the trading block, though.

Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller has also been linked to potential trades. He could be a nice addition to a team looking for a secondary upgrade.

Fuller is one of several notable names being mentioned on the trading block.

Deshaun Watson is not the only intriguing name who could be traded before the deadline. Others: Melvin Ingram (#Steelers), LJ Collier (#Seahawks), Andre Dillard (#Eagles), Kyle Fuller (#Broncos), Andy Isabella (#AZCardinals), Marlon Mack (#Colts). Story: https://t.co/o1BuERfnlF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2021

“Besides Watson, the Chargers should be calling for all these dudes if the price is fair,” one fan tweeted in response.

“I wouldn’t be mad at an Andre Dillard right about now. Young upgrade at RT,” another Chargers fan added.

Kyle Fuller is perhaps the biggest non-Watson name on the block. One fan believed that three teams make sense for the cornerback.

“Bucs, Ravens, Packers,” he tweeted.

Fuller has given up some big plays this fall, but he remains a top talent in the secondary.

Most 20+ yard completions allowed this season: Trevon Diggs 8

Kyle Fuller 7

Ross Cockrell 6

Anthony Averett 6

Anthony Brown 6 *as primary defender pic.twitter.com/WhXm7CUbYo — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 19, 2021

The NFL’s trade deadline will hopefully be very exciting. It’s set for Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. E.T.