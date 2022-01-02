NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Matt Nagy News

The Matt Nagy era in Chicago is reportedly set to come to an end soon.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are likely to move on from Nagy following the season.

Nagy, who is 33-30 as the Bears head coach, has reportedly been told that he will coach out the regular season. However, the Bears reportedly plan to move on from Nagy following the season.

With two games to go, the Bears have made no public disclosures of their plans for coach Matt Nagy. But privately, they seem to know which direction they’re headed. According to multiple sources, Chicago appears primed to have a new head coach for the 2022 season and is expected to begin its search for Nagy’s successor after Week 18.

NFL fans aren’t too surprised.

Examining the NFL's coaching questions with two weeks left in regular season, including the likelihood that the #Bears move on from coach Matt Nagy. My story: https://t.co/6NskdjtAak — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2022

“This isn’t exactly confirmation, but as we all expect, looks like Matt Nagy won’t return after this season,” one fan tweeted.

“Of all the firings set to happen in Chicago, Matt Nagy has always been the easiest to foresee happening. As always, the real questions lie with the people above Matt Nagy. Who else is on the firing line or is getting removed? Guess we’ll find out on Jan 10th,” another fan added on social media.

Nagy isn’t the only head coach whose future is in question, but he is reportedly the one most-likely to be fired.

— The #Raiders are waiting until the end of the season to kick their search into gear. https://t.co/Q0Rg22abbI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2022

The Bears are set to host the Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.