The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting one of their top playmakers back on Sunday. Albeit, in a limited capacity. Prior to kickoff, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that wide receiver Mike Evans will indeed suit up for today’s action.

“Buccaneers’ wide receiver Mike Evans, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play in a limited capacity vs. the Jets,” the NFL insider tweeted.

The news quickly spread across the NFL world.

“Keep an eye on the stat line,” tweeted Tampa Bay sports director Evan Closky. Adding, “Needs 101 yards for that 1K.”

Evans’ status could also have some major fantasy football implications for those still in the hunt. CBS Sports fantasy football analyst Jamey Eisenberg gave managers some advice.

Tweeting, “[Mike Evans] should be started as a Top 20 WR in all formats with Top 10 upside.”

Yahoo fantasy sports analyst Troy King also shared his thoughts. Noting, “‘Limited capacity’- proceed with caution. I would look for another option.”

It’s nice to see that Evans will be back on the field this Sunday. Even if it’s in an abbreviated role. Hopefully the Pro Bowl receiver doesn’t re-aggravate the injury with the playoffs right around the corner.