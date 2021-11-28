NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s New York Giants News

New York Giants fans will finally be getting their wish.

Earlier this week, the Giants made the call to part ways with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach was fired less than two years into his tenure with the NFC East rival.

Garrett isn’t the only notable departure Giants fans can look forward to.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman will likely not return in 2022.

“The Giants made a big change this week, and another is slated to come after the season. GM Dave Gettleman is likely in his last year with the team, sources say,” he reported.

That’s very nice news for Giants fans.

“They need to wipe the slate clean. Judge needs to go too. Can’t force him on to a new GM and they certainly need to look outside the org. Judge hasn’t proven that he deserves another year,” one fan tweeted.

“Things won’t change much until Chris Mara is relieved from his duties and a modern football mind replaces him as a VP of player evaluation,” another fan added.

“I think the Giants clean house , and give Jim Harbaugh the keys to the franchise. Do whatever it takes to get him,” one fan added.

Good luck getting Jim Harbaugh to leave Michigan after beating Ohio State for the first time…

The Giants, 3-7 on the year, are set to play the Eagles on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.