NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s N’Keal Harry News

The New England Patriots have made a notable wide receiver a healthy scratch on Sunday afternoon.

New England, which is set to take on Jacksonville on Sunday, has made wide receiver N’Keal Harry a healthy scratch for today’s game.

Harry, 24, was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Arizona State.

The former first-round NFL Draft pick has 12 catches for 184 yards on the season.

WR N’Keal Harry is inactive today. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 2, 2022

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the news.

“Might be it for the first-round bust,” one fan tweeted.

“Merry belated Christmas Pats fans,” another fan added on Twitter.

“This is the best news I’ve heard all year,” one fan added on social media.

If N’Keal Harry’s not playing, he can’t cost us the game. That’s the mindset I’m taking here. https://t.co/jfvwUItliU — Cody Rivera (@CodyRivera23) January 2, 2022

The Patriots could look to get wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson more involved on Sunday.

Kickoff between New England and Jacksonville is set for 1 p.m. E.T.