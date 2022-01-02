The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s N’Keal Harry News

N'Keal Harry walks on the field.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 20: N'Keal Harry #15 of the New England Patriots takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have made a notable wide receiver a healthy scratch on Sunday afternoon.

New England, which is set to take on Jacksonville on Sunday, has made wide receiver N’Keal Harry a healthy scratch for today’s game.

Harry, 24, was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Arizona State.

The former first-round NFL Draft pick has 12 catches for 184 yards on the season.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the news.

“Might be it for the first-round bust,” one fan tweeted.

“Merry belated Christmas Pats fans,” another fan added on Twitter.

“This is the best news I’ve heard all year,” one fan added on social media.

The Patriots could look to get wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson more involved on Sunday.

Kickoff between New England and Jacksonville is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

