NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s OJ Simpson News

O.J. Simpson is in attendance at an NFL game on Sunday afternoon.

The former NFL running back, who is most known for being tried for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, played in the league from 1969-82.

Simpson played for the Buffalo Bills from 1969-78. He was one of the best running backs in the league, winning MVP in 1973 and making five-straight first-team All-Pros.

On Sunday, he returned to Buffalo.

Simpson is in attendance at Sunday afternoon’s Bills vs. Dolphins game.

O.J. Simpson is at today's #Bills game in a suite. Just took 30 seconds to say hello and thanks to the fans nearby. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/yshdsNFMF8 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) October 31, 2021

Simpson spent some time with the Bills’ fan base prior to kickoff, taking pictures with fans outside of the stadium.

Simpson shared a video from inside of the stadium, as well.

WYRK in Buffalo noted that Simpson had been spotted around town earlier this weekend:

Miami week in Orchard Park is always fun, but there’s an added storyline leading up to the game this afternoon. In case you missed it, former Bills running back O.J. Simpson was spotted around Buffalo this weekend and word quickly spread to social media. He was spotted at both Anchor Bar and Buffalo Creek Casino in Downtown Buffalo.

The Bills have been one of the best teams in the National Football League this season, with a 4-2 record on the year.

Buffalo is coming off a Monday night loss to the Titans. The Bills are hoping to bounce back with a win against the Dolphins today.