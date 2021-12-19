NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Peyton Manning News

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has a lot of cool bullet points on his resume. Could NFL owner be next?

According to a report from CBS Sports, Manning is believed to be in the mix for an ownership role with the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos could reportedly be sold by this spring, with the Hall of Fame quarterback among those in the mix for new ownership.

From the report:

Sources said former Broncos star quarterback Peyton Manning, who is very interested in a potential ownership piece in the franchise and a possible role in serving in a management position as well, has already had discussions with several of the groups expected to be favorites to land the team, and his strong ties to Denver, where his family has lived since his playing days, and universal respect throughout the football world, would be a boon to any potential ownership group aligned with him.

It would be pretty cool to see Manning owning an NFL team. He’d have to be part of a larger ownership group, as he doesn’t quite have NFL owner money.

Manning addressed the idea of being an NFL owner earlier this season.

“People are obviously interested, they’re curious,” Manning said. “I care because I live here and I go to the games, and I want to know what’s going to happen like everyone else. But I have no relationship or agreement with anybody. . . . Even if I’m offered an opportunity, I haven’t decided if I would even do it. I actually like what I’m doing now. I get to stay close to the game. . . . I get to coach [my son] Marshall’s flag football team, I went to a doubleheader softball game to see [my daughter] Mosley play. I’m just taking everything on a one year at a time basis, next year who knows how I’ll feel. . . . But I’ll always be a part of the Broncos, I’ll say that.”

Perhaps Peyton could help the Broncos land a new quarterback, too…

It could be a very interesting offseason in Denver…