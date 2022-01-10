NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski.

On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end earned a seven-figure bonus for his 2021 season numbers, finalized on Sunday against the Panthers.

Bucs’ TE Rob Gronkowski just caught his 7th pass today, and with his receiving yardage against the Panthers as well, he reached an additional $1 million in incentives. Hit both 7 catches and over 85 yards today. $1M earned. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022

That’s a pretty nice payday.

Unsurprisingly, fans are making Antonio Brown jokes.

“This is funny and we all know why lol,” one fan tweeted.

“Brady got his boy a million. What a guy,” another fan added.

“AB is on a couch punching the air after seeing this,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

Antonio Brown “If Tom Brady is my boy why am I playing for an earnest salary?” pic.twitter.com/dIF4D8v0MY — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 7, 2022

The Buccaneers will improve to 13-4 on the season with Sunday’s win over the Panthers, gearing up for another playoff run.

Brown, meanwhile, is set to undergo surgery later this month.