NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski on the bench.INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski.

On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end earned a seven-figure bonus for his 2021 season numbers, finalized on Sunday against the Panthers.

That’s a pretty nice payday.

Unsurprisingly, fans are making Antonio Brown jokes.

“This is funny and we all know why lol,” one fan tweeted.

“Brady got his boy a million. What a guy,” another fan added.

“AB is on a couch punching the air after seeing this,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

The Buccaneers will improve to 13-4 on the season with Sunday’s win over the Panthers, gearing up for another playoff run.

Brown, meanwhile, is set to undergo surgery later this month.

