NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

The Seattle Seahawks might not be without Russell Wilson for as long as some initially expected.

Wilson, one of the top quarterbacks in the game, recently underwent surgery on his hand. The Seahawks quarterback suffered a gruesome injury in Thursday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

While an initial injury diagnosis projected Wilson to miss up to two months, the Seahawks believe he could return much sooner.

From ESPN.com:

But by the time surgery was finished on Wilson’s fractured right middle finger, doctors believed the Seattle Seahawks star quarterback had a realistic chance to make it back in four weeks, sources told ESPN. “That’s now the hope and, depending on some other factors, that’s possible,” one source told ESPN this weekend. The Seahawks and doctors agreed that a four-week timetable is a best-case scenario for Wilson, who suffered the injury in Thursday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

That is obviously huge news for the Seahawks, who should have a tough time competing for the postseason without Wilson behind center.

Not everyone is sold on the Seahawks this year, though.

“What is the rush for Russ? Seahawks defense is beyond awful…team is going nowhere this season,” one fan tweeted.

“Don’t do it. Take your time with him,” another fan advised.

“Gonna be playing for draft position by that time,” one fan wrote.

For now, though, Seahawks fans are remaining optimistic. Seattle will look to stay in the playoff picture and get Wilson back as soon as possible.