NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Russell Wilson 2022 watch is officially on.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that this could be the final home game for the Seattle Seahawks star quarterback.

Earlier this week, Wilson admitted that he’s thought about that possibility.

“I know you guys asked Bobby (Wagner) about, could this be your last game, and this and that and all that?” Wilson said. “I know for me personally, I hope it’s not my last game (in Seattle), but at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL. So I’m just focused on today and getting better today. That’s my focus, that’s my goal, I love this city and I love this moment, I love these guys, so we got to make sure we get better today. That’s the only thing that matters.”

The Seattle Seahawks' home finale Sunday could potentially be the last time Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson work together at Lumen Field.https://t.co/o1qQHnWbd7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2022

Pro Football Talk believes this is the beginning of a power-play by Wilson:

Remember, it was Schefter to whom Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, released a stunning statement last year, after Wilson not-so-subtly aired grievances to Dan Patrick and sparked widespread talk of Wilson wanting out. Rodgers told Schefter, on the record, that Wilson wants to stay in Seattle, but that he’d waive his no-trade clause for the Raiders, Bears, Cowboys, or Saints. The all-in move supposedly sparked an effort by the Bears to wrest Wilson from the Seahawks, but Seattle held firm.

FOX Sports 1’s Nick Wright weighed in on the situation earlier this week.

“Russell has a no-trade clause and the Seahawks don’t want to trade him. The only reason we’ve talked about this is because he started this fire,” he tweeted.

.@getnickwright on Russell Wilson saying he hopes this isn't his last home game in Seattle: "Russell has a no-trade clause and the Seahawks don't want to trade him. The only reason we've talked about this is because he started this fire." pic.twitter.com/6iuWe7J3Bc — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 31, 2021

Wilson, 33, has been with the Seahawks since 2012. It would be surprising to see him playing elsewhere in 2022, though there are already trade rumors swirling.

Adam Schefter reported this morning that the Russell Wilson-Pete Carroll marriage may be ending very soon. If the Seahawks trade their star QB, where will he end up?https://t.co/nbtDKRRZsL — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) January 2, 2022

Where do you see Wilson playing next season?