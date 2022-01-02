The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Russell Wilson 2022 watch is officially on.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that this could be the final home game for the Seattle Seahawks star quarterback.

Earlier this week, Wilson admitted that he’s thought about that possibility.

“I know you guys asked Bobby (Wagner) about, could this be your last game, and this and that and all that?” Wilson said. “I know for me personally, I hope it’s not my last game (in Seattle), but at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL. So I’m just focused on today and getting better today. That’s my focus, that’s my goal, I love this city and I love this moment, I love these guys, so we got to make sure we get better today. That’s the only thing that matters.”

Pro Football Talk believes this is the beginning of a power-play by Wilson:

Remember, it was Schefter to whom Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, released a stunning statement last year, after Wilson not-so-subtly aired grievances to Dan Patrick and sparked widespread talk of Wilson wanting out. Rodgers told Schefter, on the record, that Wilson wants to stay in Seattle, but that he’d waive his no-trade clause for the Raiders, Bears, Cowboys, or Saints. The all-in move supposedly sparked an effort by the Bears to wrest Wilson from the Seahawks, but Seattle held firm.

FOX Sports 1’s Nick Wright weighed in on the situation earlier this week.

“Russell has a no-trade clause and the Seahawks don’t want to trade him. The only reason we’ve talked about this is because he started this fire,” he tweeted.

Wilson, 33, has been with the Seahawks since 2012. It would be surprising to see him playing elsewhere in 2022, though there are already trade rumors swirling.

Where do you see Wilson playing next season?

