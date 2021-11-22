NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Saquon Barkley News

Welcome back, Saquon Barkley.

The New York Giants star running back has been out for several weeks, but the former Penn State star is expected to make his return on Monday night.

New York is scheduled to take on Tampa Bay on ESPN’s Monday Night Football tomorrow night.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Barkley is set to make his return from his injury on Monday evening.

“Saquon Barkley, listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the Bucs on MNF barring pre-game setback, per source. Barkley set for first action since Week 5,” he reported on Sunday night.

The NFL world is excited to see him.

“LETS GOOOOO,” one Giants fan tweeted.

“Of course against us,” one Bucs fan wrote.

Saquon Barkley is expected to play on Monday Night Football….. https://t.co/wg2gN3TSWU pic.twitter.com/fDU60mBwyQ — Troy King (@TKingMode) November 22, 2021

The Giants and the Buccaneers are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Monday evening.

The game will air on ESPN.