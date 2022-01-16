NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Scary Eagles News

Philadelphia Eagles defender Josh Sweat is sidelined for the team’s playoff matchup against the Bucs Sunday after undergoing an operation to address a “life-threatening” situation.

Per the team, Sweat was hospitalized Tuesday night as doctors performed an emergency procedure. Remarkably, Josh’s life was saved. And he even tried to get back onto the field for the Eagles this weekend. However, doctors didn’t quite clear the big defensive end to play.

#Eagles statement on DE Josh Sweat, who will not play today. pic.twitter.com/rqnHZEHv3W — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 16, 2022

Sweat’s story got a ton of reaction from NFL Twitter.

“Hope he recovers, that’s insane,” one Eagles fan commented.

Hope he recovers, thats insane https://t.co/yfrShbXz8t — SIRIANNI + HURTS = PLAYOFFS (9-7) (@The_ZackDanielz) January 16, 2022

“Really hope he’s okay!” said another.

“Sheesh,” tweeted WMBF news’ Gabe McDonald. “Glad he’s alright.”

“I don’t even care that he’s not playing, I’m just relieved to know that’s he’s okay…” tweeted another Eagles fan. “Win the day for #94!”

I don’t even care that he’s not playing. I’m just relieved to know that’s he’s okay… Win the day for #94! https://t.co/kK7PfJpAjf — Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) January 16, 2022

“Oh my gosh,” replied Drew Wheeler.

Definitely a scary situation that goes way beyond football. Thankfully Josh Sweat appears to be okay as he was almost in line to suit up for Sunday’s game.

Here’s to wishing the Eagles DE continued health on his road to recovery.