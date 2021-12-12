The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Sean McDermott News

Sean McDermott looks onto the field as coach.FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 23: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2021 regular season with high expectations.

Buffalo, coming off a strong performance in 2020, entered this season as a Super Bowl frontrunner. Almost everyone was picking the Bills to win the AFC East and make a deep run in the postseason this January.

While that could still happen, the Bills have failed to live up to the preseason hype.

Buffalo trails New England in the AFC East following the tough loss on Monday night. Fast forward to Sunday afternoon and the Bills are getting crushed by the Buccaneers.

The performance is reportedly taking a toll on head coach Sean McDermott.

Here’s the in-game update from CBS’s Tracy Wolfson.

That does not sound good.

“This was their year and now they likely won’t even win their division…” one fan wrote.

“This was their year and now they likely won’t even make the playoffs.. Fixed it for you,” another fan added on Twitter.

Of course, Bill Belichick jokes are being made, too.

There’ still a decent amount of season left, and the Bills are still in OK shape for the playoffs, but things need to be turned around – and quickly.

