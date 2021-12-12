NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Sean McDermott News

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2021 regular season with high expectations.

Buffalo, coming off a strong performance in 2020, entered this season as a Super Bowl frontrunner. Almost everyone was picking the Bills to win the AFC East and make a deep run in the postseason this January.

While that could still happen, the Bills have failed to live up to the preseason hype.

Buffalo trails New England in the AFC East following the tough loss on Monday night. Fast forward to Sunday afternoon and the Bills are getting crushed by the Buccaneers.

The performance is reportedly taking a toll on head coach Sean McDermott.

.@tracywolfson just reported that Sean McDermott was "struggling with words" and "real emotional" trying to explain what happened to the Bills in the first half… This guy's been on tilt for two full weeks. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 12, 2021

Here’s the in-game update from CBS’s Tracy Wolfson.

Sean McDermott seems upset. pic.twitter.com/RdO8puzxuN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 12, 2021

That does not sound good.

“This was their year and now they likely won’t even win their division…” one fan wrote.

“This was their year and now they likely won’t even make the playoffs.. Fixed it for you,” another fan added on Twitter.

Of course, Bill Belichick jokes are being made, too.

Belichick ending the career of every other AFC East coach pic.twitter.com/TYW0JxtLAV — Trev Reporteraport (@incredelman_11) December 12, 2021

There’ still a decent amount of season left, and the Bills are still in OK shape for the playoffs, but things need to be turned around – and quickly.