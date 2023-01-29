NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Sean Payton Announcement

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 28: New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Sean Payton may have given fans a little peek into his coaching future on Sunday.

Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill: "Sean Payton said on FOX that the door isn't closed on him taking a job. 'I think in the next week we’re going to know a lot more.'"

The NFL world reacted to his comments on social media.

"This just gets stranger by the minute," a fan replied. "First he potentially undermines the Saints negotiation strategy by spilling the tea on the price. And now he's hinting something could be in the works behind the scenes."

"Ready for pain," another user tweeted.

"Gotta be the Cardinals?" asked Chopz.

"Sean are you taking a job or not?" another asked.

"Hmm giving me the vibe he really wants to coach."

"Seems like he's trying to force Loomis to just take whatever picks he can get vs. getting nothing."

Do you think Sean Payton coaches a team in 2023?