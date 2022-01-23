NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Sean Payton News

Could New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton be on the move this offseason?

According to a report from NFL Network, the Super Bowl winning head coach has not committed to returning to the Saints for the 2022 season and beyond.

Payton, one of the best head coaches in the National Football League, could be pursued by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“Sean Payton has not committed to returning to New Orleans for 2022. And many close to him don’t know what he’ll do,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

#Saints coach Sean Payton has not committed to returning to New Orleans for 2022. And many close to him don’t know what he’ll do. My story: https://t.co/CeJK9tI5Te — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2022

From the report:

It would be highly unlikely for Payton to coach another team in 2022, sources say. Rather, this would be a mini-retirement to recharge for a year after a season several people close to him described as incredibly challenging and difficult. In this scenario, the Payton era likely would be over in New Orleans. If he were to return to coaching, it’s expected it would be with another organization, sources say.

This could get interesting.

“Obviously there’s some smoke to this situation, but if you could transform rampant speculation into energy this piece would power a medium-sized city for an entire year,” one fan tweeted.

“He’ll sit out next year, then go to Dallas the following year,” another fan predicted.

“How much has his stubborn refusal to give up on Taysom Hill hurt his reputation around the league? We may just find out,” another fan wondered.

Where do you see Sean Payton coaching in 2022 and beyond?