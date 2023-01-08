NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Starting Quarterback Updates

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 27: Sam Ehlinger #4 of Indianapolis Colts runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

There's going to be quite a few new faces getting the start at quarterback in Week 18.

As teams try to get a look at young guys or rest starters before the playoffs, a number of players around the league are getting some of their first extended playing time. Including guys like: Anthony Brown, Nathan Peterman, rookie Sam Howell, Skylar Thompson, David Webb, David Blough and Sam Ehlinger.

The NFL reacted to some of Week 18's QB slate on Sunday.

"What would we have done without Week 18," a user asked.

"The NFL: 'lets get rid of a useless preseason game and make a meaningful Week 18' The Week 18:" another tweeted.

"In this group Nathan Peterman is the grizzled veteran..."

"Know that 18 games is only a few years away," commented Matt Verderame.

"Once again, Stetson Bennett is getting NFL starts. Multiple. Car dealership and House run will be later," said Alex Kirshner.

Which one of these quarterbacks are you most looking forward to seeing?