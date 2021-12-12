The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly looking to get paid this offseason.

Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly looking to get paid this offseason.

The Denver Broncos veteran quarterback is having an OK season. Bridgewater, 29, has thrown for 2,775 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has a QBR of 47.4, good for 22nd in the National Football League.

This offseason, Bridegwater is reportedly seeking a contract in the $25 million range.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright reports that “Teddy Bridgewater will be looking for a multi-year contract in the range of $25 million/year in the offseason but doesn’t think the Broncos will be the team to give him that contract.”

That seems high.

“25 mil? Says a lot about how bad the qb play is in the league,” one fan tweeted.

“Please god don’t even think about it. Go pay 10 mill + more and trade for Rodger/Russ,”another fan admitted.

“Someone else have fun with that mediocrity,” one fan wrote.

Good for Bridgewater for wanting to get paid as much as possible, but it’s difficult to imagine the Broncos paying him that much per season.

Denver is 6-6 on the year.

