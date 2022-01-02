NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Tough Saints News

The New Orleans Saints just can’t catch a break this season. On Sunday, two key contributors who were questionable got downgraded to out.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Saints center Erik McCoy and safety Marcus Williams will be a no-go for New Orleans Week 17 game.

“[Saints] C Erik McCoy (illness) and S Marcus Williams (illness) have been downgraded to out vs [Panthers],” the NFL insider tweeted.

#Saints C Erik McCoy (illness) and S Marcus Williams (illness) have been downgraded to out vs #Panthers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2022

Needless to say, the news garnered quite the reaction.

“Lol just end the season already,” replied one fan.

Lol just end the season already https://t.co/0bS3dzvPo2 — Thighyanla VanZandt (@CindyMcFEARson) January 2, 2022

“Two key men now out for the Saints,” commented FanSided Panthers blog Cat Crave.

Two key men now out for the Saints. https://t.co/ATRqQxvPjU — Cat Crave (@CatCraveBlog) January 2, 2022

“[Taysom Hill] about to be running for his life,” another Saints fan replied. Laughing to keep from crying.

LMAOOOOOO taysom about to be running for his LIFE https://t.co/dAqXMmvdkD — e. ⚜️ (@whodathomo) January 2, 2022

“Gave me hope and snatched it right from under me,” said another fan.

Gave me hope and snatched it right from under me — KungFu Henny 🐎 (@Truthero81) January 2, 2022

It’s been just a horrific year for the Saints and their fans in 2021. Seemingly every week a group of players is injured, ill or both. Yet somehow, New Orleans is still afloat with two games to go.

Just barely though.