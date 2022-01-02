The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Tough Saints News

Erik McCoy on the field for the Saints.PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 13: New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) looks on during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 13, 2020 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints just can’t catch a break this season. On Sunday, two key contributors who were questionable got downgraded to out.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Saints center Erik McCoy and safety Marcus Williams will be a no-go for New Orleans Week 17 game.

“[Saints] C Erik McCoy (illness) and S Marcus Williams (illness) have been downgraded to out vs [Panthers],” the NFL insider tweeted.

Needless to say, the news garnered quite the reaction.

“Lol just end the season already,” replied one fan.

“Two key men now out for the Saints,” commented FanSided Panthers blog Cat Crave.

“[Taysom Hill] about to be running for his life,” another Saints fan replied. Laughing to keep from crying.

“Gave me hope and snatched it right from under me,” said another fan.

It’s been just a horrific year for the Saints and their fans in 2021. Seemingly every week a group of players is injured, ill or both. Yet somehow, New Orleans is still afloat with two games to go.

Just barely though.

