NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Troy Aikman News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback legend Troy Aikman.PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman looks on prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Could we see a new No. 1 broadcasting booth for FOX next season?

According to multiple reports, FOX analyst Troy Aikman is being pursued by Amazon, which is gaining NFL rights starting next year. Aikman could reportedly be paired with Al Michaels for the streaming service’s Thursday night games.

Who will FOX replace Aikman with?

According to a report, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is a possibility.

From the report:

Payton has not committed to returning to the Saints for the 2022 season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Super Bowl-winning coach is at the top of Fox’s hit list, said sources.

Aikman could leave for Amazon’s streaming coverage of “Thursday Night Football” next season.

“Prior to the end of the 2021 season, sources say Payton was approached by at least one TV network about working in media, and that appears to be a possibility, as well,” Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

In recent years, we’ve seen some notable NFL players join the broadcasting booth, like Tony Romo and Greg Olsen.

Perhaps we could see a prominent NFL coach follow in their footsteps.

NFL fans are excited by the news.

“Is Kevin James their backup?” one fan joked.

“This is a mistake. Promote Greg Olsen,” another fan added.

“Why don’t they just Replace Troy with Aaron Rodgers so we all wouldn’t watch!” another fan added on Twitter.

There could be a lot of NFL movement this offseason – both on and off the field.

