The NFL world is going to have to wait another week to watch Von Miller make his debut for the Los Angeles Rams.

Tonight’s Sunday Night Football contest is set to pit the Los Angeles Rams against the Tennessee Titans.

While the Titans will be showcasing a notable addition in Adrian Peterson, who was signed following the Derrick Henry injury, the Rams will not.

Los Angeles’ big trade acquisition, Von Miller, is inactive for this evening’s game.

Rams’ OLB Von Miller will not make his LA debut tonight; he is inactive vs. the Titans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2021

It’s disappointing, albeit unsurprising news. Miller has been dealing with an injury and he’s only been with the Rams for a couple of days.

“Von Miller may have woken up 7-1, but he won’t be contributing to the team’s efforts to pick up their 8th win tonight,” one fan joked on Twitter, noting Miller’s post-trade comment.

“Tough news for a lot of Rams fans here at in Inglewood. Hard to be disappointed though in a Primetime matchup like this, even without Derrick Henry,” another fan tweeted.

Former ESPN host Trey Wingo summed it up best.

“Boo!”

The Rams and the Titans are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.

The game will air on NBC.