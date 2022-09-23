NFL World Reacts To Super Bowl Halftime Performer Rumor

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Taylor Swift attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the NFL announced its new partnership with Apple Music as the main sponsor for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

This new deal led to immediate speculation from fans about the iconic event's next performer. Countless fans believe Taylor Swift could be the headliner for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this possibility.

"I definitely think this is going to happen. With Pepsi out and Apple in as a sponsor that opens the door further," one fan wrote.

"I would do anything for her but i draw the line at pretending to like American football," another said.

"I've read this headline since 2018 i just give up," another added.

This prediction isn't a shot in the dark. Fans have several theories backing Swift's potential Super Bowl appearance in 2023.

Swift's 10th studio album, Midnights, is set to release on October, 21. The NFL waited until midnight on Thursday to announce its new partnership with Apple Music.

The NFL's 10-year Super Bowl naming rights partnership with Pepsi ended this past season. Swift has been locked in a longtime sponsorship deal with Pepsi's biggest competitor, Coca-Cola.

Swift has never performed at a Super Bowl Halftime Show. Could this be the year?