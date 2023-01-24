NFL World Reacts To Super Bowl Officiating Announcement

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The NFL has announced who will be the head official in Super Bowl LVII in a few weeks.

The head ref will be Carl Cheffers, who has been a ref in the league for over two decades. The league also announced who will be the field, line, down, side, and back judges for this game.

The NFL community, as expected, wasn't thrilled by this announcement.

"Regardless if the chiefs make the Super Bowl or not. But this is ridiculous. His games are almost unwatchable," another tweet read.

This will be the third Super Bowl that Cheffers will call in the last six years.

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Feb. 12 from Arizona. The matchup will be known after this Sunday when the NFC Championship and AFC Championship take place.

The big game will be televised by FOX.