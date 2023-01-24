NFL World Reacts To Super Bowl Pregame Announcement

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Super Bowl LVI champions banner is displayed before the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

The NFL has officially announced who will be the pregame performers for Super Bowl LVII.

The league tweeted that Chris Stapleton, Babyface, and Sheryl Lee Ralph will be performing before the game. Stapleton will be singing the National Anthem, while Babyface will be singing "America The Beautiful."

Sheryl Lee Ralph will then perform "Lift Every Voice And Sing."

The NFL community is pretty excited about this announcement.

Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on Feb. 12 on FOX. We will know the matchup after next Sunday when the NFC Championship and AFC Championship take place.

In terms of who will perform at halftime, that honor belongs to Rihanna.