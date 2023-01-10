NFL World Reacts To Super Bowl Stadium Rotation Speculation

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: An overview of the field before the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs held at SoFi Stadium on January 9, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

There's a chance that one specific NFL stadium could slide out of the Super Bowl rotation.

Because of how bad SoFi Stadium was with handling the rain on Monday night, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio is speculating that the stadium could be removed from the rotation.

It wouldn't be the first time that a stadium was removed from the rotation due to rain. After it rained in Miami during Super Bowl XLI, the city fell out of it because the league didn't want to worry about that going forward.

On Monday night, some fans that attended the National Championship Game slipped due to the rain. Yes, the stadium is covered by a roof, but that doesn't mean rain can't get through.

Fans were quick to react to this article from Florio.

"I live in the LA area, we get very rainy winters about once every 5-6 years (most of the time we’re in a drought), this isn’t the problem you think it is," another tweet read.

It remains to be seen if any changes to the Super Bowl rotation are made.