NFL World Reacts To Surprise Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Prediction

SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers in action against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It's been a slow offseason on the Jimmy Garoppolo trade front. But Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio is floating a wild guess on where he'll eventually end up...

The Houston Texans.

Why? Florio explains:

For starters, Garoppolo clearly is available. ... they’re not going to pay Garoppolo $25 million to serve as the understudy to Trey Lance. Second, the Texans have shown that they know how to slow play a situation, in order to get the best outcome. They did it with Deshaun Watson. And it worked. Which makes them even more likely to keep their heads low and their mouths shut as to the possibility of getting Garoppolo, moving at the right time to get Garoppolo at the rights terms and the right price. Third, the G.M. of the Texans drafted Garoppolo. Sure, Nick Caserio was setting the table for Bill Belichick at the time. Regardless, there’s a relationship there. There’s ownership there. There’s familiarity there.

The NFL world reacted to PFT's surprising Jimmy G destination.

"Did you just wake up from a coma?" one user asked. "The Texans have a 23 year old QB who is already better than Jimmy G and costs $26M less."

"Shut up," a Houston sports radio producer replied.

"I would be stunned if this happened," the Battle Red Blog tweeted. "The Texans seem content to see how Davis Mills fares in his second season, and I believe that's the right call."

"Houston is rebuilding. Jimmy G is no longer a franchise QB. They're not making this deal unless it's dirt cheap (it wouldn't be based on all reports)," a Houston sports writer commented. "Zero incentive for Houston not to rollout a guy they love in Davis Mills. Let's stop it."

Jimmy Garoppolo remains on San Francisco's roster as he continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery.

However, with a decision on Deshaun Watson likely coming soon, the market on Jimmy G could change in a hurry.