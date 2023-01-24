NFL World Reacts To Surprise Sean Payton Announcement

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts before the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

For the past few weeks, Sean Payton has been heavily linked to the Broncos and Panthers. And yet, a deal has not yet materialized.

Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reported on Tuesday that Payton will meet with the Cardinals later this week. His second meeting with the Broncos, meanwhile, has been delayed.

A few hours later, ESPN's Dianna Russini had some interesting information to share regarding Payton's future.

According to Russini, there's a team waiting in the wings that could make a move for Payton if they get "their ducks in a row."

This report from Russini has fans guessing which mystery team will enter the sweepstakes for Payton.

Dallas and Miami seem to be the popular picks on Twitter.

Make no mistake about it, the thought of the Cowboys pursuing Payton is very intriguing.

Of course, there's a scenario in play where Payton returns to Fox Sports for another year and waits for different jobs to open up in 2024.

On the other hand, this mystery team could potentially enter the mix and send Payton and the Saints an offer they can't refuse.