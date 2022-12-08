NFL World Reacts To Surprising Baker Mayfield Report

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 20: Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield could be making his first start for the Los Angeles Rams just two days after he was claimed off waivers.

If Rams quarterback John Wolford (neck) is unable to play this evening, Mayfield will reportedly start against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Rams want to go through pregame warmups tonight and see how John Wolford - who is listed as questionable with a neck injury - is doing before deciding who will start at QB. If Wolford is not healthy enough to play, Baker Mayfield would be in line to start vs. the Raiders," ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Honest question, how many plays from the Rams playbook do you think baker has memorized in 3 days," one fan asked.

'Potential for an even more disgusting game than anticipated. I can’t wait," another added.

"Baker already plays out of control, I would love to see what he does with less than a week of studying the playbook America needs this," another said.

If Mayfield does play in tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup, it will be a game-time decision.