NFL World Reacts To Surprising Brian Flores News

Most had a general idea of which NFL coaches were going to fall on the sword this Black Monday. The Dolphins’ Brian Flores was not on many lists.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Flores is no longer the coach in Miami after finishing 9-8 this season. Which included eight wins in the Dolphins’ last nine games.

“Brian Flores is out as the Dolphins head coach, sources tell ESPN,” Schefter tweeted.

The shocking news sent waves across the NFL world on social media.

“2 winning seasons in a row in Miami gets you canned?” asked The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen.

“I think this is very dumb,” one fan commented bluntly.

“The Dolphins are a [expletive] joke,” tweeted Emma Vigeland. Asking, “What in god’s name?”

“Idiotic owner doing idiotic things…again,” replied another fan. “Thank god I don’t care about this organization that much.”

“If you wonder why the Dolphins stink year in and year out it’s because of decisions like this…” commented CBS Sports’ Danny Kanell.

“Whoa!” reacted ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi. “Finished 8-1. Swept the Patriots this season.”

This one doesn’t appear to be playing well in the room for the Dolphins. We’ll see how it pans out for them.