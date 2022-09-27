NFL World Reacts To Surprising Bucs vs. Chiefs News

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of the field taken during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Seahawks defeated the Buccaneers 10-6. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

There's a chance that the Bucs-Chiefs game that's scheduled for Sunday night in Tampa Bay could be played somewhere else.

Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Tampa head-on this week which means there could be a lot of flooding and a lot of places could lose power.

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, if the Bucs can't host the game, it is likely that the two teams would play in the Midwest at a neutral site, such as Minneapolis. That would work out since the Vikings play the Saints in London on Sunday morning.

NFL fans are excited about this possibility, based on their reactions to Darlington's tweet.

The NFL will have to come to a decision quickly since the game is only five days away.

Right now, it's still scheduled to play at Raymond James Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

Hopefully, everyone in Tampa Bay stays safe as Hurricane Ian closes in.