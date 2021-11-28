NFL World Reacts To Surprising Cam Heyward News

NFL fans are pretty surprised by the lack of a fine for Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward for what he did to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The NFL ruled that Heyward will not be fined for his “punch” at the stomach of the Chargers young quarterback.

“Cameron Heyward was not fined for unnecessary roughness during a run-in with Chargers QB Justin Herbert last week. Heyward appeared to punch Herbert, though he denied that was his intent. Now, no fine,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports.

#Steelers DL Cameron Heyward was not fined for unnecessary roughness during a run-in with #Chargers QB Justin Herbert last week. Heyward appeared to punch Herbert, though he denied that was his intent. Now, no fine. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2021

NFL fans are surprised by the news.

“Of course, he’s a Steeler. Special treatment,” one fan tweeted.

“BULLS–T he’d be serving a 2 game suspension if he did that to Mahomes or Brady,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“Pittsburgh always gets the benefit of the doubt from the NFL complete joke honestly,” one fan tweeted.

To be fair, though, Herbert was not bothered by the play.

“Cam Heyward is an incredible player,” Justin Herbert told Pat McAfee. “I don’t think anything was intentional… football is an awfully emotional game and sometimes you get caught up in a pile.”