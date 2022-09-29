NFL World Reacts To Surprising Cris Collinsworth Job News

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Cris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cris Collinsworth was once really close to having a different job at NBC.

Dick Ebersol just came out with a new book and in it, he writes that Collinsworth was close to being NBC's play-by-play announcer and not the network's color commentator. In fact, the original plan was to have him team up with John Madden in 2006.

Obviously, that didn't happen since NBC hired Al Michaels to do the play-by-play whole Collinsworth was his right-hand man.

Still, it's something that fans wouldn't have liked, based on their reactions.

At least Joey Mulinaro would've been a fan of it:

"An empty booth with the field in the background then play-by-play guy Cris Collinsworth slides into the frame would’ve been legendary," he tweeted.

Collinsworth is still NBC's color commentator to this day. He's currently paired with Mike Tirico after Michaels left NBC following the conclusion of the 2021 season.