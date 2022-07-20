NFL World Reacts To Surprising Giants Quarterback Rumor
Over the past few days, the New York Giants have been linked to a potential quarterback trade.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's name started being connected to the Giants - though it's unclear why. The Giants have Daniel Jones on the last year of his contract and it makes sense to see what he can do.
That being said, the rumors are still around. NFL insider Albert Breer addressed those rumors, said a trade between the Giants and 49ers for Garoppolo is unlikely.
The Giants want to give Daniel Jones 6-8 weeks to prove himself," Breer reportedly said via Sterling Bennett. "I like the Seahawks but I’m not sure the Niners would move him in division.”
Giants fans aren't exactly sure why Garoppolo is being linked to the Giants either.
"I don’t understand the Jimmy Garoppolo Giants rumor at all," one fan said. "This is the same Giants team that had to cut James Bradberry for lack of cap space, and now they’re taking on Jimmy G’s cap number???"
Would a Garoppolo trade to New York make sense?