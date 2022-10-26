NFL World Reacts To Surprising Herschel Walker Poll News

GWINNETT, GA - SEPTEMBER 09: U.S. Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, Herschel Walker speaks to media at a campaign event on September 9, 2022 in Gwinnett, Georgia. Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker is running against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock for November's election.(Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) Megan Varner/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is the Republican Senate candidate for Georgia this year. He's going up against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.

For the past few weeks, Warnock has been leading Walker in the polls. That apparently changed on Tuesday, according to the Trafalgar Group and Daily Wire.

Walker has reportedly taken a two-point lead over Warnock in the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia.

When this poll surfaced on social media, a handful of people shared their thoughts on this race.

"Our country is irrefutably broken," one person said.

"Whoa! Wasn't expecting this one," a second person tweeted.

Several people pointed out that this poll doesn't take undecided voters into account. That's obviously an important factor.

Walker's campaign has been an interesting one to say the least. He was recently accused of paying one of his partners to get an abortion. However, he has denied wrongdoing and has even discussed filing a lawsuit.

There could be a few more twists and turns in the coming days.

The midterm elections will take place on Nov. 8.