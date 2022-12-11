NFL World Reacts To Surprising Jared Goff Report

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions talks to head coach Dan Campbell before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Earlier this morning NFL insider Ian Rapoport published a report suggesting that the Detroit Lions are content to stick with starting quarterback Jared Goff after the season.

Per the report, despite once being viewed as a bridge to the Lions' next quarterback, the team is willing to move forward with him as their starter for the foreseeable future. His recent form is seen as a big reason for that.

Over the last five weeks Goff has completed 66-percent of his passes for 1,118 yards and seven touchdowns with just one pick. The Lions are 4-1 in that span.

As of writing, the Lions have the vaunted Minnesota Vikings on ropes, leading them by two scores late in the game thanks to three TDs from Goff.

Lions fans are now fully on board with keeping Goff as their starter - especially after today:

When the Detroit Lions acquired him from the Los Angeles Rams before the 2021 season, he was largely seen as a throw-in on the Matthew Stafford trade. And for his first year in the team, he pretty much was.

Not this year though. The Lions offense has been one of the best in the league this season due in no small part to Goff's efficiency throwing the ball.

Whether he's the future of the team or just a short-term answer, it's becoming increasingly clear that they can make something happen with him on offense.

Is Jared Goff the Lions' QB of the future?