NFL World Reacts To Surprising Kellen Moore Decision

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore and Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys look on during the first half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys made a big decision regarding one of their coaches on Sunday night.

They have mutually agreed to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore just one week after they lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys weren't happy after they lost to the 49ers and felt a change was necessary.

Naturally, the NFL community on Twitter had a lot to say about this surprising move.

"This feels like winning an NFC title," another tweet read.

"Biggest play the cowboys have made on championship Sunday in nearly 3 decades," another tweet read.

"You knew Kellen was in trouble when Mike McCarthy wouldn't give an answer about his future. The Cowboys have decided Dak needs to hear another voice," Matt Mosley tweeted.

Head coach Mike McCarthy is now set to be the play-caller going forward unless he changes his mind and hands over those duties to his new offensive coordinator.