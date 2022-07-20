NFL World Reacts To Surprising Lions Betting News

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Caesars Sports insider Max Meyer reported that the most popular bet for the month of July is the Detroit Lions over six wins for the 2022 NFL season.

Also, Lions leader Dan Campbell has drawn the most money overall to win Coach of the Year and D'Andre Swift the most money to lead the league in rushing yards.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these popular wagers.

"Ok, the first two are definitely possible. The third is not. I love me some Swift, but let’s be realistic," one fan wrote.

"Somebody’s gotta fund those giant golden buildings and statues," another said.

"Safe to say I have no more money in my bank account," another added.

In his first season as the Lions' head coach, Campbell led the franchise to a 3-13-1 season. The team's first win came in Week 13, but they went 3-3 to close out the year. The Lions added some serious talent in this year's draft, selecting hometown star Aiden Hutchinson at No. 2 and wide receiver Jameson Williams at No. 12.

With the Lions' seemingly upward trajectory, the first two bets on this list are within the realm of possibility. Swift leading the NFL in rushing yards is far less likely given the fact that he's never eclipsed more that 617 yards. The rising-third-year RB is often utilized as a rushing/receiving back.

What do you think of these frequent wagers?