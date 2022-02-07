NFL World Reacts To Surprising Lovie Smith News

The Spun

The Houston Texans reportedly have a surprising leader in their head coaching search on Sunday night: Lovie Smith.

While reports earlier on Sunday seemed to indicate that either Josh McCown or Brian Flores would end up with the job, new reports suggest that it could be Smith’s to lose.

Smith, who previously coached the Chicago Bears and the University of Illinois, spent the 2021 season as the team’s associate head coach.

He has reportedly emerged as a top candidate for the head coaching job.

Texans insider Mark Berman has confirmed the news out of Houston. This could be moving pretty quickly.

Smith is certainly a more proven head coaching candidate than McCown, who could end up as a member of his staff in Houston.

Still, it’s pretty surprising news.

Smith, 63, was the Chicago Bears head coach from 2004-12. He was the NFL Coach of the Year in 2005. Smith later coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2014-15 and the University of Illinois from 2016-20.

