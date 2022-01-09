NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Matt Rhule News

The Matt Rhule era continues to hang in the balance. According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, Rhule’s future in Carolina seems to hinge on his next offensive coordinator hire.

“Jay Glazer says Matt Rhule is not officially safe, and that his job security hinges on his ability to hire ‘a rockstar offensive coordinator,'” tweeted NFL analyst John Ellis.

The developments on Rhule’s situation with the Panthers made headway on Twitter.

“Interesting,” replied Charlotte radio host Chris McClain.

“Why not just fire him…” commented one fan.

“This is new…” tweeted the Cat Crave blog.

“It shouldn’t even be at that point,” replied another fan. “Dude has done nothing to earn a 3rd season.”

“This would be great news but how does that work?” asked a Panthers fan. “He gets fired if he can’t get a prominent name to be his OC?”

One things for certain, it’s going to be an eventful offseason in Carolina.