NFL World Reacts To Surprising Mike Tomlin Speculation

A closeup of Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the third quarter during the game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on December 17, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

As the Las Vegas Raiders continue their head coaching search, one surprising name rose towards the top of the list. Per BetOnline.ag, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is the second odds-on favorite to land the Raiders job.

Tomlin falls just behind Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh (+200) and right above Las Vegas’ current interim HC Rich Bissacia.

The NFL World was quick to react to the surprising odds, considering the Steelers coaching history and no inclination from Tomlin that he would ever want to leave the organization.

“If we could get Mike Tomlin…” tweeted one Raiders fan.

“Why is Mike Tomlin on this list…” a user asked.

“What?” asked Behind the Steel Curtain. “Tomlin being listed is just disrespectful… Let’s stop doing this.”

“Tomlin/Carr connection is reflected here too,” added Jaime Eisner.

“Names #1, #2, #5…” commented Mike Cherry.

Twitch streamer toke even got in on the fun.

“If we got Mike Tomlin I would cry,” another Raiders fan tweeted.

The smart money is on Tomlin staying in Pittsburgh. In the words of the Steelers coach himself, “Never say never. But, never.”

