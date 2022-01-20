NFL World Reacts To Surprising Mike Tomlin Speculation

As the Las Vegas Raiders continue their head coaching search, one surprising name rose towards the top of the list. Per BetOnline.ag, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is the second odds-on favorite to land the Raiders job.

Tomlin falls just behind Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh (+200) and right above Las Vegas’ current interim HC Rich Bissacia.

Updated odds for next #RaiderNation HC (@betonline_ag): Jim Harbaugh (+200)

Mike Tomlin (+300) 👀

Rich Bisaccia (+400)

Doug Pederson (+500)

Sean Payton (10/1)

Dabo Swinney (10/1)

Eric Bieniemy (10/1)

Todd Bowles (10/1)

David Shaw (12/1)

Byron Leftwich (12/1)

Brian Daboll (14/1) — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) January 19, 2022

The NFL World was quick to react to the surprising odds, considering the Steelers coaching history and no inclination from Tomlin that he would ever want to leave the organization.

“If we could get Mike Tomlin…” tweeted one Raiders fan.

If we could get mike Tomlin 👀👀👀 https://t.co/fbS9W4NxaM — Simple Joe French (@compsThemirror) January 19, 2022

“Why is Mike Tomlin on this list…” a user asked.

Why is Mike Tomlin on this list… https://t.co/4uaLlMythx — Logan Borkey (@loganborkey) January 19, 2022

“What?” asked Behind the Steel Curtain. “Tomlin being listed is just disrespectful… Let’s stop doing this.”

What? Tomlin being listed is just disrespectful… Let’s stop doing this https://t.co/km1xqokzXn — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) January 19, 2022

“Tomlin/Carr connection is reflected here too,” added Jaime Eisner.

Tomlin/Carr connection is reflected here too https://t.co/zMtpLf1EGd — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) January 19, 2022

“Names #1, #2, #5…” commented Mike Cherry.

Twitch streamer toke even got in on the fun.

“If we got Mike Tomlin I would cry,” another Raiders fan tweeted.

if we got mike tomlin i would cry https://t.co/Vh3TVPpHMN — nick johnston (@JohnstonNqj) January 19, 2022

The smart money is on Tomlin staying in Pittsburgh. In the words of the Steelers coach himself, “Never say never. But, never.”