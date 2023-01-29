NFL World Reacts To Surprising Sean Payton Update

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

It's not often a Super Bowl winning coach with plenty of years ahead of him hits the market. So why hasn't Sean Payton landed a job yet?

When it comes to the Denver Broncos at least, insider Benjamin Allbright believes the nicest way to say it is that there are "multiple candidates" that the franchise has in front of him.

The NFL world reacted to Allbright's update on Saturday.

"Even if you ignore the questionable moral history of Payton, his 'retirement' was so thinly veiled I can't blame any rebuilding team for not wanting to trade valuable draft capital," a fan replied.

"Seems like the problem is as much Penner as it is Payton. Nobody wants Penner either," another commented.

"Don't call us, we'll call you."

"That's wild, how did Payton go from a super hot candidate to not being considered? Was it his desire for organizational control?" another asked.

"That's a funny way of saying everyone thinks Russ is toast."

Why do you think Payton hasn't secured a job yet?