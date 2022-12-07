NFL World Reacts To Surprising Terrell Owens Update

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Owens speaks during a ceremony at halftime of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Terrell Owens may be celebrating his 49th birthday, but the Hall of Famer still believes he can go out there and get it done on the football field.

Appearing on the Bay Area's 95.7 "The Game" Wednesday, T.O. had a message for the San Francisco 49ers:

If you guys need a receiver, I’m good. Third down, red zone – trust me – I’m a very valuable asset. … I’ve already reached out to Jed York and told him, ‘If you need somebody, I’m definitely available.'

The NFL world reacted to Owens' comments on social media.

"T.O.?" a Niners fan asked. "Well this should be fun."

"LOLOLOL. The Rams are gonna swoop in to steal him from us," another fan laughed.

"'Damn Jimmy out for the szn you think they could bring Kaep back?' ... 'What are you crazy Kaep hasn’t played in 6 years!' ... 5 mins later: 'HEY BRING T.O. BACK.'”

"A little photoshop, think he’d look good as a Niner," another replied.

"The amount of T.O. haters commenting is astounding. He 'blew up the team in 2003' ... gimme a break he was the only guy out there even trying to win," a fan tweeted.

"My guy lol. Let it go."

Any chance he adds to those 15,934 career receiving yards and 153 touchdowns?