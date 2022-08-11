NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady Week 1 News

Tom Brady will be away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for an unspecified period of time due to "some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Thursday.

Bowles said Brady will return after next week's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, but his status for Week 1 of the regular season is still up in the air.

Confidence is "pretty high" that Brady will be ready for the Bucs' season opener, but Bowles was unable to provide a guarantee.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"The language is indeed curious," NFL analyst Trey Wingo wrote.

"It's been an odd offseason for the #Bucs. Wonder if it all leads to a slow start to the season," another added.

The public has no knowledge of the details regarding Brady's absence, but his teammates are apparently in the know.

“On the inside we know what’s going on. We know our quarterback’s good. We’re just praying for him and let him handle his business," Bucs linebacker Devin White said, per team insider Ben Volin.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing situation.