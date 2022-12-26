NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tua Tagovailoa Injury

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is likely going to be out for next Sunday's massive Week 17 game against the New England Patriots.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol for a second time, putting his availability for Sunday's game in doubt.

Tagovailoa didn't appear to have concussion-like symptoms during Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers but tests after confirmed that he does have one.

NFL fans are hoping that Tagovailoa is okay since he's really been through it this season.

"Really hope Tua is ok. All friendly rivalry jokes aside, he seems like a really good person," another tweet read.

If Tagovailoa can't go, Teddy Bridgewater would get the start against the Patriots. Kickoff for that contest will be at 1 p.m. ET.