NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Vikings News

Up until earlier this evening, Jim Harbaugh was widely considered the favorite to fill the Vikings’ vacancy in Minnesota. But now that the Michigan head coach has decided to return to Ann Arbor, another option has reportedly emerged as the favorite for the job.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell is the next man up for Minnesota.

Rams’ OC Kevin O’Connell has emerged as the favorite in Minnesota, per @DanGrazianoESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2022

The Vikings completed a a nine-hour interview with Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on Tuesday. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is also a finalist for the job.

With Brian Flores’ recent lawsuit against the NFL for “racism in hiring” at the forefront of everyones’ mind, the fact that O’Connell has emerged as the lead candidate is rubbing quite a few people the wrong way.

“Knew it as soon as I saw the other 2 finalists were Black, SMH,” one fan wrote.

“So Patrick Graham, a black coach, spent NINE hours in Minnesota for a head coach interview. And now a white guy gets the job. I hope Brian Flores burns the whole league down,” another added.

Others were pleased by the prospect of O’Connell taking over in Minnesota.

“Good! Young blood is what we need in this organization and what everyone was calling for until Harbaugh’s name came up. Fresh start for everyone involved. Love it,” one Vikings fan wrote.

“I personally like this much more than Harbaugh anyway, so let’s goooooo,” another said.

O’Connell, 36, has served as the OC under Sean McVay for the last two seasons. Before that, he was a quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator in Washington and an offensive assistant with San Francisco and Cleveland.

What do you think of this possible hire?