NFL World Reacts To Suzy Kolber's Voting Decision

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: ESPN personality Suzy Kolber at AT&T Stadium on October 27, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ESPN's Suzy Kolber decided to turn one of her MVP votes into an incredible gesture this year.

Per the Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, Denny Kellington, the Bills trainer who performed life-saving CPR on Damar Hamlin, received a fifth-place vote from Kolber who called it a "symbolic gesture for everyone carrying the weight of that job."

The NFL world reacted Kolber's vote over the weekend.

"So cool," a user said.

"This is really cool..." another echoed.

"Midwest City, Oklahoma!" tweeted the Jazz's Irv Roland.

"W vote," another replied.

"It would be really great for Denny to get the MVP this season," a user commented on Maaddi's original post.

"Damn thats more MVP votes than Russell Wilson," another fan pointed out.

"I said he should win it after Damar recovered and I stand by that statement."

Salute to Kellington and Ms. Kolber.